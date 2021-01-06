Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,046.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00338235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

