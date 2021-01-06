Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Head to Head Comparison

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Cardiovascular Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.27 $874.00 million $10.20 24.61 Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 7.51 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -56.08

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 5.11% 13.30% 5.60% Cardiovascular Systems -10.12% -11.43% -8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 7 7 0 2.50 Cardiovascular Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $281.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Cardiovascular Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

