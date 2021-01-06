Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BLPH opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.25. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

