Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

BNFT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $461.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

