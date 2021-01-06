Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNFT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

BNFT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 275,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.80. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

