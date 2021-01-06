Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $18.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.66 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $61.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 million to $62.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $92.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. 647,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,733. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

