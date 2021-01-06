Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

