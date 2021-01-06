BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of BeyondSpring worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

BYSI stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.59.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

