B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

B&G Foods stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

