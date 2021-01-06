BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

BGSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BG Staffing has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BG Staffing will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BG Staffing by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BG Staffing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

