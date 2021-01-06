BidaskClub Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Sell

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,954,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

