BidaskClub Downgrades Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Sell

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 231,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

