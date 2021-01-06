BidaskClub Downgrades Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Buy

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

KOD opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $159.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $4,442,715 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

