BidaskClub Downgrades The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Buy

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 in the last ninety days. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

