BidaskClub Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Hold

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE BBD opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 833.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 215,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,604,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 335,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

