BidaskClub Lowers Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

LYV opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

