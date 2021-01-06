BidaskClub Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Hold

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

