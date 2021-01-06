BidaskClub Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $16,083,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after acquiring an additional 934,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,523,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 527,290 shares during the period. Svennilson Peter increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after buying an additional 310,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 158,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

