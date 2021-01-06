BidaskClub Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $258,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

