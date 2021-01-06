Binance USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $2.34 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $779.10 or 0.02204182 BTC.

