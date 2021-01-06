BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.26. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 5,781 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

