Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 12-Month High at $328.80

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $328.80 and last traded at $328.05, with a volume of 4672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $317.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.30 and a 200 day moving average of $274.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 19.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 30.2% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 83,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

