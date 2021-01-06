BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 8.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $47.74. 2,739,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,647,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 588,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,210 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,903,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,677,000. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

