Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,402.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00338242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025244 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

