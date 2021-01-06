Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.19 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001448 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and Kucoin. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $92.20 million and $3.19 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Coinnest, Crex24, Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene, Exrates, HitBTC, Indodax, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

