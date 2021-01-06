Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDTX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of BDTX stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. 132,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $247,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $616,684.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $6,413,980 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 344,952 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 177,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

