Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Critical Review

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Knight and Elys Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.18 billion 11.72 $108.80 million $1.72 51.07 Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 2.66 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -9.59

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99% Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Black Knight and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 3 11 0 2.79 Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Black Knight currently has a consensus price target of $94.27, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Black Knight.

Summary

Black Knight beats Elys Game Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

