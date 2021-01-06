BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.61. BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 2,987,083 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.08.

In other BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) news, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total value of C$3,442,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38.

About BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

