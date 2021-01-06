BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
