BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) stock opened at GBX 407.24 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.98. The company has a market cap of £159.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65).
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.