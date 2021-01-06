BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) stock opened at GBX 407.24 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.98. The company has a market cap of £159.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

