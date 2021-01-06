Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
