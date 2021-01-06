Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.