BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.
