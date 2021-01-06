BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.