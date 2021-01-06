BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MUH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 12,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,725. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile
