BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MUH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 12,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,725. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.