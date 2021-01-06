BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.75.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
