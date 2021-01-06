BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

