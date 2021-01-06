Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
