Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

