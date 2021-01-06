BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MPA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

