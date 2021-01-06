BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 95,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,680. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

