Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BCX opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
