BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BST stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

