BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BST stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
