Blocknet Tops One Day Volume of $20,460.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and $20,460.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00005357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,408,698 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

