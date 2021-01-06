B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.69

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 9457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.262 per share. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

