BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BHIB stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income Plc B Share has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.