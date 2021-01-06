Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Bodycote stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Bodycote has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

