Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

