BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

BWA stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

