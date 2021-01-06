BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BorgWarner by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $43.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

