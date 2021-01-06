BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BorgWarner by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 2,736,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.