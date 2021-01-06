Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 8,108 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey B. Mirviss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52.

BSX traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 13,234,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038,696. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

