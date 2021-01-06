Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.67

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 7954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,472,000 after purchasing an additional 414,772 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,540,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

