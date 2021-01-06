Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.67

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 7954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,472,000 after buying an additional 414,772 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 143,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,540,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

